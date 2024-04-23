Great Falls Animal Shelter set to host 'Barking Lot' event

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Animal Shelter is set to host its annual 'Barking Lot' event, which combines a yard-sale type of fundraiser with an adoptable animal showcase.

Dallas Miller of the shelter explained, “There's a multitude of things happening. We have our 'new to us' sale, which is - we get so many donations from the community and they don't directly meet our needs all the time. So what we do is we opt into selling them and then that money that we make from that directly comes back into the shelter.”

As an added incentive, anyone who completes an adoption application during the Barking Lot event will receive a voucher for a free adoption (city license not included) redeemable from May 1st - 15th.

The event is on Saturday, April 27, from 11 am to 1 pm at the Great Falls Animal Shelter.

The Great Falls Animal Shelter is at 1010 25th Avenue NE. For more information, call 406-454-2276, click here for the Facebook page, or click here to visit the website.

