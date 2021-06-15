Great Falls Animal Shelter temporarily changes hours of operation

GREAT FALLS — Due to a seasonal influx of incoming animals and limited staffing, the Great Falls Animal Shelter has temporarily changed its hours of operation.

As of June 10th and until further notice, the shelter will be open for business on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10:00 am until 5:00 pm, with kennel viewing and adoptions from 11:00 am until 4:30 pm.

Office hours on Saturday are from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm, with kennel viewing and adoptions from 11:00 am until 1:30 pm.

The shelter will be closed on Thursdays and Sundays.

The shelter is located at 1010 25th Avenue NE.