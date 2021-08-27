Watch
Great Falls Animal Shelter's Guardian Angel Fund is “devastatingly depleted”

The "Guardian Angel Fund" was recently used for a ferret who had to have its eyes removed
GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Animal Shelter is asking for help in caring for animals that are brought in.

The shelter says that its Guardian Angel Fund is “devastatingly depleted.” The fund is used to cover the cost of spaying, neutering, and medical treatment.

Shelter director Amelia Steffes said on Friday that money from the fund was recently used for a ferret that needed to have its eyes removed.

You can make donations at the shelter (1010 25th Avenue NE) or you can call the shelter at 406-454-2276. The shelter is also working on setting up an online donation option.

Click here to visit the agency's website.

