Changes to Great Falls nuisance weeds enforcement program

GREAT FALLS — The City of Great Falls announced in a news release this week that the Nuisance Weeds enforcement program, which until recently was managed by Public Works, has relocated to Code Enforcement under the Planning & Community Development Department.

They said that placing the weeds program under Code Enforcement will make it easier for residents to identify and receive services.

However, it is important to note that nuisance weed enforcement will look different this season. Money utilized in the past for nuisance weed enforcement are no longer available, meaning enforcement of nuisance weeds needs to be administered with existing city personnel and resources.

City staff says they are committed to providing the best services possible with the resources they have.



As a “pilot program,” the complainant will drive all nuisance weeds issues this season—the City will not actively patrol for noncompliance regarding nuisance weeds.

They are asking people for their participation in reporting these issues.

The agency said in the news release that undertaking nuisance weed enforcement utilizing existing Code Enforcement personnel and funding may result in a decline in other Code Enforcement matters.

As a result, a “Citizen Complaint and Request Form" is required to begin a Code Enforcement Investigation for all city code complaints. This will allow for documentation, data, and efficient enforcement.

Click here for more information or to file a complaint.

At the end of the 2024 Nuisance Weed season, city staff intends to present a report to the City Commission on the season’s enforcement activities and make recommendations on whether to increase the level of service for nuisance weed enforcement.

