Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting several public events

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce is off to a busy start this year with some new events that the community is welcome to join.

First, an update with the Great Falls International airport. This event will be at the airport on Thursday, January 27th, at 7:30 a,m. With the new COVID variant limiting some flights, concerns about the airline industry and challenges concerning airlines and routes are discussed as well as new opportunities seen this year.

“We want to give the community and everyone the opportunity to join in on the presentation and then the discussion, and then what we see as opportunities for Great Falls” said Shane Etzwiler, CEO of the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.

The other event is a Workforce Development Day on Wednesday, February 2nd at 11 a.m. at Great Falls College-MSU. The event will feature several speakers and will focus on the Great Falls business community and will be discussing workforce issues

“We’re looking forward to partnering with the Montana Chamber on that, presenting the information, and then also just having that great discussion around work force issues, concerns, challenges, and also to discuss where’s our opportunities and where are some solutions that we can all work together to help and solve some of these work force issues we’re having” explained Etzwiler.

Both events include breakfast that’s free for Chamber members and $15 dollars for non-member.