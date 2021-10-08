Great Falls auto dealer gives a boost to the Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center

GREAT FALLS — The Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls is getting some help this month from Lithia Subaru, as part of the "Subaru Loves Pets" campaign.

Lithia is sponsoring "Subaru Saturdays," where adoption fees for cats and dogs will be cheaper each Saturday this month, and Subaru is matching donation fees for each pet adopted on October 16th.

The adoption center is grateful for the partnership, especially during a time when they are short-staffed and operating at capacity as they cannot accept new animals for the time being.

Maclean representative Misha John started working with the campaign this year and says it has been a great partnership not just for them and Lithia, but for the public as well. She added they have a capacity of about 100 animals and have about 90 now, meaning there isn’t much more room for other animals for the time being.

Misha John

"It’s just a really good reminder that these pets really do need love and a home, and this event helps give us more ability to let people adopt if they’ve been considering it given our full capacity and limited staff,” John said.

Lithia agrees the partnership has been good, and sales manager Brian Drewes added they have a lot of customers with pets and want to see more animals find homes as well. They have been partnering for the last three years and say it’s a great way for both parties to show the community what they are about.

Brian Drewes

“That’s something Subaru has always used in their advertising and commercials, and you have the Subaru Loves Pets campaign as well. With us being able to give back to the animal center this way, it really seals our promise and our commitment to our community,” Drewes said.

The campaign was not held last year due to Covid but the adoption center hopes to have good numbers, as they had more than 20 animals adopted during the 2019 campaign.

The prices will be good every Saturday this month with cats being $25 and dogs being $100. The Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center is at 900 25th Avenue NE.

For more information and a list of adoptable animals, you can visit the Maclean-Cameron website .