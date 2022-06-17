Watch
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Great Falls auto dealer will host a drive-in movie

Jungle Cruise.jpeg
Photo by Frank Masi. Copyright 2020 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Dwayne Johnson as Frank and Emily Blunt as Lily in Jungle Cruise. Photo by Frank Masi. Copyright 2020 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Jungle Cruise.jpeg
Posted at 8:18 AM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 10:48:38-04

GREAT FALLS — Taylor's Auto Max in Great Falls will host a drive-in movie on Friday, June 17, 2022.

The auto dealer will "transform" their lot at 4100 10th Avenue South for a showing of the Disney movie "Jungle Cruise."

Dwayne Johnson plays Frank, a sarcastic con man who toils through his days half-heartedly escorting passengers through the Amazon rainforest. He's hired by wealthy, treasure-hunting British siblings, Lily (Emily Blunt) and McGregor (Jack Whitehall) as they hunt for a relic believed to grant everlasting life.

Showtime is 8:00 p.m. and parking will open at 7:00 p.m.

There will be a designated area for those who wish to bring their own lawn chairs, while the rest of the lot will be available for parking.

Popcorn, soda, hot dogs, and other refreshments will be offered for free. This event is free and open to all.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate today to help Montana recover