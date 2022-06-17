Great Falls auto dealer will host a drive-in movie

GREAT FALLS — Taylor's Auto Max in Great Falls will host a drive-in movie on Friday, June 17, 2022.

The auto dealer will "transform" their lot at 4100 10th Avenue South for a showing of the Disney movie "Jungle Cruise."

Dwayne Johnson plays Frank, a sarcastic con man who toils through his days half-heartedly escorting passengers through the Amazon rainforest. He's hired by wealthy, treasure-hunting British siblings, Lily (Emily Blunt) and McGregor (Jack Whitehall) as they hunt for a relic believed to grant everlasting life.

Showtime is 8:00 p.m. and parking will open at 7:00 p.m.

There will be a designated area for those who wish to bring their own lawn chairs, while the rest of the lot will be available for parking.

Popcorn, soda, hot dogs, and other refreshments will be offered for free. This event is free and open to all.