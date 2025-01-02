Great Falls businesses reflect on holiday season

Online shopping is popular, but thanks to the benefits of being able to feel and touch the gifts in a physical store, downtown Great Falls businesses still did very well this holiday season.

“Retail, of course, is driven by holiday, Christmas, and a lot of people love to come out and support our downtown and our locally owned shops,” said Alison Fried, Owner of Dragonfly Dry Goods.

MTN News Alison Fried, owner of Dragonfly Dry Goods

Fried said that the holidays, along with the events like the Christmas Stroll, helped bring people to downtown Great Falls.

Fried said, “I think all of our shops downtown are really unique. They all carry, you know, we try to carry different things. So it makes it a fun environment to shop each store.”

Another local store that did well is Let’s Play Games and Toys.

“Christmas was, fantastic. The Great Falls community came out and supported us, and it was amazing. One of our best years,” said Lee Wiegand, Owner of Let’s Play.

MTN News Lee Wiegand, owner of Let’s Play

This is the second holiday season Let’s Play has been in its current location, and Wiegand says it has made such a difference.

Wiegand said, “It’s really funny how, just moving a block over, how much that's affected sales as well.”

Let’s Play said games seen on TikTok, like Clutter and Match Madness sold really well, along with sensory toys and the Stardew Valley board game. Over at Dragonfly, a different TikTok sensation was flying off the shelves.

Fried said, “We have Jelly Cats, which are like a stuffed little plushy animal. Those were like super hot this year.”



As the holidays wrap up, Dragonfly prepares for the slower months by hosting a big sale and selling clothing for special seasonal occasions.

Fried said, “We do a lot with, proms, fancier dresses, special occasion dresses for, like, wine and food festival or just fun events that are happening.”

Down the street, Let’s Play is still coasting well.

Wiegand said, “January isn't so bad because, you know, grandma money comes in, you know, and gift cards get redeemed. But man, February hits and it's pretty slow.”

Two staple shops in downtown Great Falls, thankful for the community and their support.

Fried said, “We just really appreciate the support, local support and people showing us off and being proud of our town.”

Dragonfly Dry Goods’ website can be found here. Let’s Play Games and Toys’ website can be found here.