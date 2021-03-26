Great Falls caterer now offers take-home options

GREAT FALLS — A Great Falls catering business is branching out in their business model to appeal to more residents who choose to dine at home.

Brian McKinney says All Cool Ice & Catering never offered a take-home meal option, but the pandemic forced many business owners in the dining industry to reconsider their plans.

He began advertising chocolate-covered strawberries in February and after seeing sales increase, rolled out a take-home meal for St. Patrick's Day.

McKinney says operations at his catering business screeched to a halt last March after a majority of events and gatherings were canceled due to Covid.

Since then, he’s had to find new ways to reach clients and provide income for his employees. “So I finally said ‘We gotta do something, we’re not gonna wait’, he said. “And really Valentine’s Day was when we did the chocolate dipped strawberries to try to get something out there and get some business.”

Catering during COVID

McKinney plans to continue offering take home meals while hoping catering and ice sculpture orders start to pick up.