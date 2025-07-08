Great Falls celebrates National Recreation & Park Month

Great Falls is celebrating National Recreation and Park Month with its 57 parks, the most of any city in Montana.

The city's parks offer a variety of amenities including basketball courts, swing sets and a bandshell at Gibson Park that hosts live musical performances.

"It was something that the city founder Parrish Gibson that's what he wanted a lot of wide open green spaces for people to utilize and we're able to provide that," said James Rentfro, Great Falls parks foreman.

WEST BANK PARK (MTN News photo)

Park and recreation crews maintain these green spaces by providing services such as mowing, irrigation and trash pickup.

Gibson Park also features a flower garden that serves as a wedding venue for couples looking to tie the knot in a natural setting.

In addition to the developed parks, Great Falls has 26 state beautification islands and 13 undeveloped parks throughout the city.

