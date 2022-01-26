Great Falls Central Catholic High School receives $250K endowment

GREAT FALLS — Getting an education at Great Falls Central Catholic High School will now be an option for more students thanks to an endowment.

Tom Heisler and his wife Mary Jane recently donated $250,000 to the Catholic Foundation of Eastern Montana to create the endowment .

The money will be used for scholarships for students who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford to go to the school.

Heisler and his wife are alumni.

Great Falls Central Catholic High School avancement director Wes Ross said that at this point, when the scholarships will be available and how many there will be hadn’t been decided.

"Tom and Mary Jane, they've supported Great Falls Central Catholic for many years being alumnus,” said Ross. "We met this (past) fall and (Tom) wanted to talk about making a gift to support students being able to attend here.”

If you’d like to support the endowment, contact Ross at wross@greatfallscentral.org or 406-216-3344, or Judy Held of the Catholic Foundation of Eastern Montana, at judy@catholicfoundationmt.org or 406-315-1765.

