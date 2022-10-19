The Great Falls chapter of the Salvation Army needs bell-ringers for the upcoming holiday season.

The chapter had been accepting applications for about two weeks but only one application had come in as of Wednesday.

Bell ringers will be needed Mondays through Fridays at seven locations from the day after Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve.

You will be paid $12 an hour.

Money raised during the bell-ringing will help the Salvation Army serve the community.

"We've got some full time and part time opportunities. We really would love for folks to make a commitment for 3, 4 days a week. It is about a six to seven hour a day job. There are some built in breaks,” said Great Falls Salvation Army Maj. Mark King.

For more information or to sign up, visit the chapter’s Facebook page , stop by the office at 1000 17th Avenue South, or call 406-453-0391 ext. 227.



