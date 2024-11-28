As families gather around the table for Thanksgiving, All The Things Charcuterie in Great Falls is making sure the appetizers are just as memorable as the main course.

For nearly four years, All The Things Charcuterie co-owners Carie Bates and Melissa McQuillen have served creative and artful platters hand-picked with seasonal flavors to elevate holiday celebrations.

Great Falls charcuterie business adds flavor to Thanksgiving feasts

“We started our business around Thanksgiving, and we’ve come a long way,” they shared. “We just thought it'd be a fun way to bring something different to Great Falls, something that people could enjoy together.”

This year, the business offered boards in two sizes; a small that can feed around two to five people, and a large that can feed up to 20 guests.

Each board is a mix of sweet and savory, combining premium cheeses, meats, fruits, and nuts in small and large sizes. Each packed with time and care, a large platter can take up to 45 minutes to put together.



Carie explained, “The customers have been great. It's been fun working with a lot of businesses throughout the years and then just seeing people, they get so excited when they see how it looks. It's fun to put it together and see people's reactions.”

The duo offered a limited amount of boards to pre-order which sold out last week.

Brianna Juneau

“We’ve been putting in a lot of work, prepping and putting these boards together, Melissa shared. “For holidays, we've expanded sizes, much more accompaniments, we're much more creative with our colors and what we're offering. So it's fun to see the progress that we've made.”

All The Things Charcuterie is proving that sometimes – the simplest things like a well-crafted charcuterie board is all you need to leave the biggest impression.

Prep for Christmas-themed boards are on the way. Click here to visit their website.