Great Falls church hosts 'Trunk or Treat' and free dinner

GREAT FALLS — At the First United Methodist Church, free meals and free candy were offered to anyone and everyone on Halloween.

While Halloween traditionally has kids going house to house, knocking on doors to get candy, United Methodist Church invited kids to go car to car at their “Trunk or Treat” event.

“This is trunk or treat!” Reverend Dawn Skerritt, Pastor at First United Methodist Church said, “This is all about kids coming out, doing some trick or treating, just having a little fun in the neighborhood.”

The church currently offers free meals on Tuesday and Thursday evenings to those in need. When they realized that Halloween fell on a Tuesday this year, they decided rather than to hold two different events, they could hold one big community event.

“Sometimes we have a pretty hungry crowd,” Reverend Dawn said, “Our church does a lot of ministry with unhoused folks, so we didn't want to interrupt that, but we wanted to supplement to that and allow them to eat and have it just kind of all go together.”

The church threw the idea out to its parishioners, and the community loved it. A handful of volunteers worked in the kitchen to make hot dogs and chili dogs, and others came to the church parking lot with decorated car trunks, costumes, and buckets of candy.

“The people at First United Methodist Church have a big heart,” Reverend Dawn said, “And they want people to know that we're here, that we love everybody, and everybody is welcome here, not just for communion, but to participate in all that life has to offer.”

Free meals at First United Methodist Church are offered from 5:30-7:00 P.M. Tuesday and Thursday. First United Methodist Church is at 610 Second Avenue North in Great Falls.

For more information you visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/1stumcgreatfalls/ or call 406-453-3114.

