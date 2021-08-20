Great Falls church is hosting a backpack giveaway

GREAT FALLS — The A.T. Worship Temple church will be teaming with Alluvion Health to host a back-to-school backpack give away on Saturday.

Tracy Williams, A.T. Worship Temple

The folks at the temple are always excited to go out into the community and help wherever they can.

Tracy Williams, the president of the Youth Department at the church , says that not only are they helping those in need but the volunteers get blessed in return.

“We really love doing this because we get to put our feet to what we say which is loving on our community and really allows us to encourage our future, which is our children,” said Williams.

In the past they have been able to give up to 100 backpacks away to families and students in need, and hope to reach that goal again.

The products have all been donated by church members, businesses, and anyone who wanted to help out

"We are truly so thankful for those who have opened their hearts and their wallets to us so that we can continue to provide things suck as backpacks year after year," said Williams.

If you want to participate, just show up and the volunteers will help you the rest of the way.

The volunteers will be at the Great Falls Housing Authority building (1500 Chowen Springs Loop) on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, call Williams at 406-781-1082.