Great Falls church will honor the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.

AT Worship Temple in Great Falls is preparing to celebrate and honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

An event called Night of the Dreamer will be held at the church, located at 3726 Fifth Avenue North, at 6 p.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023.

Pastor Marcus Collins said this is a multicultural, multi-denominational event that will include a variety of artistic performances such as dancing, singing, and poetry.

He also said the event will continue the legacy of Great Falls civic leader Pastor Phillip Caldwell who hosted the event for many years.

"Pastor Phillip Caldwell ensured that one of the major conversations held was a conversation of unity, a conversation of acceptance, love, and dignity,” Collins said. "This event is going to stretch the mind, the capacity of people to be tolerant."

If you can’t attend in person, you can watch the event on the church’s YouTube channel .



