Great Falls City Commission approves budget

GREAT FALLS — During the July 18th Great Falls City Commission meeting, commissioners voted unanimously to adopt the new budget and increase property taxes.

In August, Commissioners will finalize property taxes as soon as the city receives its certified taxable values from the Montana Department of Revenue.

The fiscal year began July 1 and runs through June 30, 2024.

The new budget includes all available tax increases, which are the inflationary factor and permissive medical levy.

Documents: https://greatfallsmt.net/finance/budget

City Manager Greg Doyon said the city has had a deficit since fiscal year 2021, at the time in which the city didn’t increase any taxes that year.

He is expecting another deficit for fiscal year 2025.

According to the City Finance Department, the proposed tax increases would equate to an additional $10.51 annually on a $100,000 home. It would be $21.02 on a $200,000 home, $31.53 on a $300,000 home and $63.06 on a $600,000 home.

In the past, City officials claimed that the increase in values for many property owners in the state’s reappraisal won’t likely translate to a similar hike in taxes.

Many residents have objected against tax increases.

During the meeting, Commissioner Tryon said, "When you have to dig into the numbers and do the work involved, it’s not quite so easy.”

Tryon added that there is a responsibility to pass a balanced budget.

City Commission meetings are held the first and third Tuesday of each month.



