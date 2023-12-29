Great Falls Civic Center project wraps up

GREAT FALLS — Almost about 18 months of construction is finally coming to an end at the Great Falls Civic Center. The project mainly dealt with the exterior of the building to include concrete and stonework.

A contract for just more than $5.4 million was awarded in April 2021 for the project, and work started on June 1, 2021.

Project engineer Elijah Rodriguez explained, "Over the last year and a half, we removed the whole exterior renovation. We removed all the old cast stone panels that were degraded and broken apart and placed some new precast, the top of the flow loft to the auditorium to the east entry here everything is new to including the new walls on the east entry here."

Brock Cherry, the city's Planning & Community Development director, said, "We are right in the homestretch this weekend. The contractors are supposed to have everything completed by Sunday. They're doing some final concrete work, making sure everything's fine. We have completed our final watch list. So after this weekend, the project should be deemed complete. This building was built in 1933. It's almost 100 years old. And what I really hope that the public understands is that the work that has been done is going to give us another 100 years to enjoy this magnificent building and have it continue to bring value to our community."

