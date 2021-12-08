Great Falls Civic Center will host Christmas concert

The All4Him Gathering Ministry with Connect Church will host "The Music of Christmas," a community Christmas event at the Mansfield Center on Sunday, December 19, at 4pm.

The event is called "The Music of Christmas: A Family Christmas Gathering!"

Artists scheduled to perform include Candra Colla-Niswanger, Mark Barry, Renae Bolton, Christopher Grant, Steve Long, Rick Vandekop, Tara Kwasinski, Maria Billinis, and Joey Dresen.

The event is free and will feature a variety of traditional and new holiday songs to bring the community together for a season of giving.

Pastor Candra Niswanger says this event will "bring people back to the simplicity of Christmas. It's a time where people can come in, relax, feel the presence of joy, and the spirit of God."

She added, "Christmas is about gathering with family, and our city offers events to be able to do that. It's complementary, so you can bring your family and have some time to build some memories."

Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. on December 19th.

