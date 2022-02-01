Watch
Great Falls civic leaders present 'State of the City'

Great Falls civic leaders present "State of the City"
Great Falls City Manager Greg Doyon
Posted at 5:17 PM, Jan 31, 2022
GREAT FALLS — On Monday afternoon, a "State of the City" meeting was conducted at the Civic Center in Great Falls.

Each head of the 11 departments in Great Falls gathered to make presentations about the current state of their respective areas.

Each department took 15 minutes to explain their greatest accomplishments in 2021, their biggest challenges, and their goals for 2022.

Many noted that their plans involve federal ARPA/CARES funding.

This meeting does not set formal policy; rather it is to allow commissioners to get an idea of what is to come in the upcoming fiscal year.

Opening - Greg Doyon, City Manager
Legal Department - Jeff Hindoien
Human Resources - Gaye McInerney
Deputy City Manager - Chuck Anderson
Finance Department - Melissa Kinzler
Library - Susie McIntyre
Planning and Community Development - Craig Raymond
Housing Authority - Greg Sukut
Public Works Department - Paul Skubinna
Park and Recreation - Steve Herrig
Police Department - Jeff Newton
Fire Department - Jeremy Jones

City Attorney’s office
Accomplishments

  •  An adaptation of the loss of four staff members
  • Participation with a Great Falls crime task force to assist the community and identifying and addressing the host of issues relating to crime and law enforcement
  • Review and modification of internal processes to improve operational efficiency

Challenges

  • And undersize criminal division staffing
  • Great Falls currently has the least amount of prosecutors per number of citations written municipal court

Success

  • Even through the staffing shortage morale and quality of the department is outstanding. 

Hope for the Future

  • The department was unable to establish a stable structure for processing and advancing code enforcement cases and they hope to be able to carry out the planning and community development department. 

Human Resources
Accomplishments

  • Being able to maintain the standards they had set

Challenges

  • Staffing shortages as well as Covid Protocols

Successes

  • Rising above the challenges they received and continue to provide effective services such as payroll Hope for the Future
  • Continue and improve their plan that is outlined it to the commission

Administration Department
Accomplishments

  • animal shelter continued to implement the help us grow donation program to fund shelter improvements
  • The city clerk was able to inventory more than 500 large record books/boxes to determine the appropriate status 
  • Communication was able to commanage with IT for a redign implication and promotion of the cities website
  • Adapt to the fluid Covid pandemic impacts in events and helping others feel safe in the Civic Center facilities
  • An IT implemented a multifactor authorization to city employees and network users

Challenges

  • lack of space to provide ideal living conditions to treat and administer incoming animals at the shelter
  • The city clerk struggled to provide consistent A/V capabilities to advance virtual meetings
  • Adapting to evolving security threats without a security expert on staff

Successes

  • Same as accomplishments  

Hope for the Future

  • Continue working on the animal shelter and create programs and services that will generate revenue
  • The city clerk hope to scan more than 1400 permanent office files
  • Develop a citywide strategic communication and engagement development plan
  • Complete and finalize an enterprise software migrations to stabilize planning finances and HR functions

Finance Department
Accomplishments

  • How was with the insurance of $10 million in bonds out of park maintenance district

Challenges

  • Partly completed the conversion of finance and utility software from Tyler New World to Tyler Munis
  • Added/redesign positions and has a new staff

Successes

  • New positions and new staff

Hope for the Future

  • complete the conversion of the software
  • Train new staff and train departments on the new software

Great Falls Library
Accomplishments

  • re-roofing
  • A redesigned website
  • Master plan and funding contract

Challenges

  • safety and staffing

Successes

  • Open more hours and providing more services than ever before in Montana

Hope for the Future

  • complete the transition of inventory/security system
  • Upgrading new Internet connection
  • A completion of the new library master plan

Planning and Community Development
Accomplishments

  • substantially progress towards fully electronic system
  • Facade renovation underway
  • Land of element codes updated

Challenges

  • volume of code complaints
  • Lack of office space for current needs and growth

Successes

  • Continuation of improving internal coordination and external permitting efficiency

Hope for the Future

  • reestablish parking program/funding project 

Great Falls Housing Authority
Accomplishments

  • improve scores across the categories within the HUD’s scoring mythology

Challenges

  • Housing instability due to Drug use and mental health

Successes

  • New board of commissioners
  • Increased/improved communication between the board and the GFHA staff

Hope for the Future

  • complete Austin Hall elevator upgrade
  • Complete six Plex modernization
  • Become fully staffed

Public Works
Accomplishments

  • change of management
  • Successful fuel security project

Challenges

  • Recruitment and retention of employees
  • Supply chains materials for the projects
  • Framework and resources to manage linear projects and infrastructure

Successes

Hope for the Future

  • Financially position public works to whether inflation
  • Plan to succeed in the future
  • Support responsible development ensure quality infrastructures

Park and Recreation Department
Accomplishments

  • Park district project
  • Covid positivity
  • Major capital improvements that improve the quality of life for the local community

Challenges

  • staffing

Successes

Hope for the Future

  • continue to benefit Great Falls

Great Falls Police Department
Accomplishments

  • New police chief
  • Received cops higher in grant through which resulted in three new officers
  • Received several grants

Challenges

  • staffing levels
  • Cost increased unsupported by budget that has persisted for years

Successes

  • attitudes and work ethic remain high

Hope for the Future

  • recruit hire and retain police officers
  • Convert old documents to digital as well as free up space for additional evidence

Great Falls Fire Rescue
 Accomplishments

  • Implementation and incorporation of the GFFR’s Mission vision and core values
  • Restructuring the Great Falls fire rescue organizational to allow for focus and oversight in areas of emergency response and preparation
  • Strengthening life safety and fire prevention in the community by adopting ordinances and strengthening fire code compliance

Challenges

  • infrastructure

Successes

Hope for the Future

  • response capabilities
  • Community risk reductions
  • Funding opportunities
