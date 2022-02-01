Great Falls civic leaders present 'State of the City'

GREAT FALLS — On Monday afternoon, a "State of the City" meeting was conducted at the Civic Center in Great Falls.
Each head of the 11 departments in Great Falls gathered to make presentations about the current state of their respective areas.
Each department took 15 minutes to explain their greatest accomplishments in 2021, their biggest challenges, and their goals for 2022.
Many noted that their plans involve federal ARPA/CARES funding.
This meeting does not set formal policy; rather it is to allow commissioners to get an idea of what is to come in the upcoming fiscal year.
Opening - Greg Doyon, City Manager
Legal Department - Jeff Hindoien
Human Resources - Gaye McInerney
Deputy City Manager - Chuck Anderson
Finance Department - Melissa Kinzler
Library - Susie McIntyre
Planning and Community Development - Craig Raymond
Housing Authority - Greg Sukut
Public Works Department - Paul Skubinna
Park and Recreation - Steve Herrig
Police Department - Jeff Newton
Fire Department - Jeremy Jones
Accomplishments
- An adaptation of the loss of four staff members
- Participation with a Great Falls crime task force to assist the community and identifying and addressing the host of issues relating to crime and law enforcement
- Review and modification of internal processes to improve operational efficiency
Challenges
- And undersize criminal division staffing
- Great Falls currently has the least amount of prosecutors per number of citations written municipal court
Success
- Even through the staffing shortage morale and quality of the department is outstanding.
Hope for the Future
- The department was unable to establish a stable structure for processing and advancing code enforcement cases and they hope to be able to carry out the planning and community development department.
Human Resources
Accomplishments
- Being able to maintain the standards they had set
Challenges
- Staffing shortages as well as Covid Protocols
Successes
- Rising above the challenges they received and continue to provide effective services such as payroll Hope for the Future
- Continue and improve their plan that is outlined it to the commission
Administration Department
Accomplishments
- animal shelter continued to implement the help us grow donation program to fund shelter improvements
- The city clerk was able to inventory more than 500 large record books/boxes to determine the appropriate status
- Communication was able to commanage with IT for a redign implication and promotion of the cities website
- Adapt to the fluid Covid pandemic impacts in events and helping others feel safe in the Civic Center facilities
- An IT implemented a multifactor authorization to city employees and network users
Challenges
- lack of space to provide ideal living conditions to treat and administer incoming animals at the shelter
- The city clerk struggled to provide consistent A/V capabilities to advance virtual meetings
- Adapting to evolving security threats without a security expert on staff
Successes
- Same as accomplishments
Hope for the Future
- Continue working on the animal shelter and create programs and services that will generate revenue
- The city clerk hope to scan more than 1400 permanent office files
- Develop a citywide strategic communication and engagement development plan
- Complete and finalize an enterprise software migrations to stabilize planning finances and HR functions
Finance Department
Accomplishments
- How was with the insurance of $10 million in bonds out of park maintenance district
Challenges
- Partly completed the conversion of finance and utility software from Tyler New World to Tyler Munis
- Added/redesign positions and has a new staff
Successes
- New positions and new staff
Hope for the Future
- complete the conversion of the software
- Train new staff and train departments on the new software
Great Falls Library
Accomplishments
- re-roofing
- A redesigned website
- Master plan and funding contract
Challenges
- safety and staffing
Successes
- Open more hours and providing more services than ever before in Montana
Hope for the Future
- complete the transition of inventory/security system
- Upgrading new Internet connection
- A completion of the new library master plan
Planning and Community Development
Accomplishments
- substantially progress towards fully electronic system
- Facade renovation underway
- Land of element codes updated
Challenges
- volume of code complaints
- Lack of office space for current needs and growth
Successes
- Continuation of improving internal coordination and external permitting efficiency
Hope for the Future
- reestablish parking program/funding project
Great Falls Housing Authority
Accomplishments
- improve scores across the categories within the HUD’s scoring mythology
Challenges
- Housing instability due to Drug use and mental health
Successes
- New board of commissioners
- Increased/improved communication between the board and the GFHA staff
Hope for the Future
- complete Austin Hall elevator upgrade
- Complete six Plex modernization
- Become fully staffed
Public Works
Accomplishments
- change of management
- Successful fuel security project
Challenges
- Recruitment and retention of employees
- Supply chains materials for the projects
- Framework and resources to manage linear projects and infrastructure
Successes
Hope for the Future
- Financially position public works to whether inflation
- Plan to succeed in the future
- Support responsible development ensure quality infrastructures
Park and Recreation Department
Accomplishments
- Park district project
- Covid positivity
- Major capital improvements that improve the quality of life for the local community
Challenges
- staffing
Successes
Hope for the Future
- continue to benefit Great Falls
Great Falls Police Department
Accomplishments
- New police chief
- Received cops higher in grant through which resulted in three new officers
- Received several grants
Challenges
- staffing levels
- Cost increased unsupported by budget that has persisted for years
Successes
- attitudes and work ethic remain high
Hope for the Future
- recruit hire and retain police officers
- Convert old documents to digital as well as free up space for additional evidence
Great Falls Fire Rescue
Accomplishments
- Implementation and incorporation of the GFFR’s Mission vision and core values
- Restructuring the Great Falls fire rescue organizational to allow for focus and oversight in areas of emergency response and preparation
- Strengthening life safety and fire prevention in the community by adopting ordinances and strengthening fire code compliance
Challenges
- infrastructure
Successes
Hope for the Future
- response capabilities
- Community risk reductions
- Funding opportunities