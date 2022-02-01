Great Falls civic leaders present 'State of the City'

GREAT FALLS — On Monday afternoon, a "State of the City" meeting was conducted at the Civic Center in Great Falls.

Each head of the 11 departments in Great Falls gathered to make presentations about the current state of their respective areas.

Each department took 15 minutes to explain their greatest accomplishments in 2021, their biggest challenges, and their goals for 2022.

Many noted that their plans involve federal ARPA/CARES funding.

This meeting does not set formal policy; rather it is to allow commissioners to get an idea of what is to come in the upcoming fiscal year.

Opening - Greg Doyon, City Manager

Legal Department - Jeff Hindoien

Human Resources - Gaye McInerney

Deputy City Manager - Chuck Anderson

Finance Department - Melissa Kinzler

Library - Susie McIntyre

Planning and Community Development - Craig Raymond

Housing Authority - Greg Sukut

Public Works Department - Paul Skubinna

Park and Recreation - Steve Herrig

Police Department - Jeff Newton

Fire Department - Jeremy Jones

City Attorney’s office

Accomplishments



An adaptation of the loss of four staff members

Participation with a Great Falls crime task force to assist the community and identifying and addressing the host of issues relating to crime and law enforcement

Review and modification of internal processes to improve operational efficiency

Challenges



And undersize criminal division staffing

Great Falls currently has the least amount of prosecutors per number of citations written municipal court

Success



Even through the staffing shortage morale and quality of the department is outstanding.

Hope for the Future



The department was unable to establish a stable structure for processing and advancing code enforcement cases and they hope to be able to carry out the planning and community development department.

Human Resources

Accomplishments



Being able to maintain the standards they had set

Challenges



Staffing shortages as well as Covid Protocols

Successes



Rising above the challenges they received and continue to provide effective services such as payroll Hope for the Future

Continue and improve their plan that is outlined it to the commission

Administration Department

Accomplishments



animal shelter continued to implement the help us grow donation program to fund shelter improvements

The city clerk was able to inventory more than 500 large record books/boxes to determine the appropriate status

Communication was able to commanage with IT for a redign implication and promotion of the cities website

Adapt to the fluid Covid pandemic impacts in events and helping others feel safe in the Civic Center facilities

An IT implemented a multifactor authorization to city employees and network users

Challenges



lack of space to provide ideal living conditions to treat and administer incoming animals at the shelter

The city clerk struggled to provide consistent A/V capabilities to advance virtual meetings

Adapting to evolving security threats without a security expert on staff

Successes



Same as accomplishments

Hope for the Future



Continue working on the animal shelter and create programs and services that will generate revenue

The city clerk hope to scan more than 1400 permanent office files

Develop a citywide strategic communication and engagement development plan

Complete and finalize an enterprise software migrations to stabilize planning finances and HR functions

Finance Department

Accomplishments



How was with the insurance of $10 million in bonds out of park maintenance district

Challenges



Partly completed the conversion of finance and utility software from Tyler New World to Tyler Munis

Added/redesign positions and has a new staff

Successes



New positions and new staff

Hope for the Future



complete the conversion of the software

Train new staff and train departments on the new software

Great Falls Library

Accomplishments



re-roofing

A redesigned website

Master plan and funding contract

Challenges



safety and staffing

Successes



Open more hours and providing more services than ever before in Montana

Hope for the Future



complete the transition of inventory/security system

Upgrading new Internet connection

A completion of the new library master plan

Planning and Community Development

Accomplishments



substantially progress towards fully electronic system

Facade renovation underway

Land of element codes updated

Challenges



volume of code complaints

Lack of office space for current needs and growth

Successes



Continuation of improving internal coordination and external permitting efficiency

Hope for the Future



reestablish parking program/funding project

Great Falls Housing Authority

Accomplishments



improve scores across the categories within the HUD’s scoring mythology

Challenges



Housing instability due to Drug use and mental health

Successes



New board of commissioners

Increased/improved communication between the board and the GFHA staff

Hope for the Future



complete Austin Hall elevator upgrade

Complete six Plex modernization

Become fully staffed

Public Works

Accomplishments



change of management

Successful fuel security project

Challenges



Recruitment and retention of employees

Supply chains materials for the projects

Framework and resources to manage linear projects and infrastructure

Hope for the Future



Financially position public works to whether inflation

Plan to succeed in the future

Support responsible development ensure quality infrastructures

Park and Recreation Department

Accomplishments



Park district project

Covid positivity

Major capital improvements that improve the quality of life for the local community

Challenges



staffing

Hope for the Future



continue to benefit Great Falls

Great Falls Police Department

Accomplishments



New police chief

Received cops higher in grant through which resulted in three new officers

Received several grants

Challenges



staffing levels

Cost increased unsupported by budget that has persisted for years

Successes



attitudes and work ethic remain high

Hope for the Future



recruit hire and retain police officers

Convert old documents to digital as well as free up space for additional evidence

Great Falls Fire Rescue

Accomplishments



Implementation and incorporation of the GFFR’s Mission vision and core values

Restructuring the Great Falls fire rescue organizational to allow for focus and oversight in areas of emergency response and preparation

Strengthening life safety and fire prevention in the community by adopting ordinances and strengthening fire code compliance

Challenges



infrastructure

Hope for the Future

