Great Falls civic leaders sworn in

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Civic Center on Tuesday evening hosted the swearing in ceremonies for Mayor-Elect Bob Kelly, Commissioners-elect Joe McKenney and Susan Wolff, and the newly-elected Neighborhood Council representatives.

It was a packed house in the Commission Chambers room as Municipal Court Judge Steven Bolstad performed the swearing in ceremony beginning with the Neighborhood Council representatives, moving his way toward the two commissioner-elects, and ending off with swearing in Mayor Bob Kelly.

Commissioner-elect Joe McKenney served eight years as a lawmaker on the Montana House of Representatives.

Commissioner-elect Susan Wolff served as the CEO Dean of Great Falls College MSU

Both said they are excited to serve the Great Falls community and promise their full support.

Wolff stated, "I am very very excited because I served the community for nine years as the CEO Dean College of MSU and really fell in love with the community when I came here."

McKenney said, "Community service is in my blood. I've been serving the community for the 40 years I lived in Great Falls. Different boards and commissions. I served eight years in Montana House of Representatives. It feels really good to be back in elected office, and I look forward to serving our community."

Mayor Bob Kelly will be once again serving another two years as the Mayor of Great Falls. When asked about serving as the mayor once again, he explained, "It's a privilege, and it's an honor. It really is, and to be able to do this for the amount of time I have been doing it, I hope I'm getting better at the job. So I really look forward to the next two years, especially with the new commissioners we have on board."

Following the swearing-in ceremonies, the City of Great Falls hosted an open house in the Civic Center Missouri Room as an opportunity for residents to get to know their newly-elected officials and to thank the outgoing city commissioners for their service. The outgoing City Commissioners are Mary Sheehy Moe and Owen Robinson.