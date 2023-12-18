Great Falls Clinic is expanding into former Centene facility

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Clinic and Hospital is expanding its campus by incorporating the former Centene Corporation facility at 2000 26th Street South.

Several non-clinical departments will move from the main clinic campus at 1400 29th Street South into the new facility.

A spokesperson said the moves will not affect patient access as no clinical departments are currently moving, only administrative.

The new building will be renamed the Great Falls Clinic Health Center, and there are plans to remodel the new campus to meet the healthcare needs of the community.

A news release notes that Great Falls Clinic has been working to expand its footprint for several years due to parking constraints and limited available property near its main campus, and this purchase of the Centene property addresses both parking and future growth.

Great Falls Clinic chief operating officer Bradley Weast said, “At the Great Falls Clinic, we have been growing rapidly and we are excited to meet our growth needs. This opportunity to improve patient access and expand several of our departments, including potentially primary care, therapies, and behavioral health is very exciting. This new campus will allow us the opportunity to expand our footprint near our current facilities, leaving the door open for future projects.”

