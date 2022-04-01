Great Falls College celebrates anniversary of CNA program

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls College MSU is celebrating its first year offering certified nursing assistant (CNA) courses.

Great Falls College spokeswoman Tammie Hickey says when they began the program they were in a very interesting situation.

“We are in a healthcare crisis given the pandemic and CNAs and skilled workers, they're needed and people are hurting for those workers. By creating this program not only are we able to assist our nursing degree but also provide workers that are needed here in the community.”

The CNA program has successfully graduated 52 students so far; the program has a 100% completion rate with a 94% passing rate in their required exams for licensing on their first attempt.

“We have been able to provide 12 businesses with employees that span across five different communities," Hickey noted.

Melanie Sederburg is now a full-time CNA who recently completed her certification.

She explained, “Becoming a CNA is not a pre-requisite of nursing school but I definitely use everything that I learned in class every day, and when I go to apply and go through nursing school I’m going to have that base knowledge.”

MTN Melanie Sederburg

Sederburg was able to continue to work full-time while enrolled in her CNA classes, and is thankful now that she went through the process and looks forward to her future in healthcare.

The upcoming classes for the CNA program are April 4 through the 21st and May 2 through the 19th they’re offered each month with classes running from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday in person and online options are available.

Price of the class is $850 which includes all your books and an instruction for the Montana state licensing exam.

Click here to visit the Great Falls College site for more information.



