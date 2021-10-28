Great Falls College exhibit features K-12 artwork

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls College-MSU is hosting the Ergon Art Exhibit, featuring the artwork of kindergartners through 12th graders, from October 29 through November 30.

Artwork included in the exhibit is selected by the art instructors in Great Falls Public Schools.

The event will kick off on Friday, October 29, with an artists’ reception from 4-5:30 p.m. to honor the artists featured in the Ergon Art Exhibit.

The reception will be held in Heritage Hall (2100 16th Avenue South).

Artwork will be displayed throughout the campus.

"This exhibit provides budding artists an opportunity to have their work displayed in a public venue," said Cynthia Stevens, department chair of fine arts and humanities at Great Falls College, in a news release. "After taking one year off due to Covid, we're excited to partner again with Great Falls Public Schools to make this exhibit possible."

Artists, parents, teachers, and community members are invited to tour the displays and enjoy some grab-and-go refreshments at the Friday reception to celebrate the talent in the community.

Masks are required on Great Falls College’s campus.