Great Falls College hosts 'Night Out For Science' to raise scholarship money

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls College-MSU hosted its Night Out For Science fundraiser on Saturday, March 26, featuring science-based demonstrations from our students and faculty.

The event was called off in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid. This year's theme was "Living It Up!" which the college felt was appropriate as they celebrated the event for the first time since 2019.

GFC-MSU dean Stephanie Erdmann said, "It feels awesome to hold an event like this in-person. We're going to have over 150 people here to showcase our fabulous facilities, our awesome faculty, and get students' interests in science.

The night, sponsored by McLaughlin Research Institute, raises scholarship money for our students studying in science-based fields.

"You know, this is an important event to bring the community together to see what Great Falls College MSU has to offer," Erdmann said. "With our facilities, our faculty, and our students, but it's also important to engage with our neighbors, the McLaughlin Research Institute, on what they're doing with the science field, and get our students, faculty, and staff involved in celebrating the sciences."

The science demonstrations consisted of flaming bubbles with Joe Barlow, an adjunct chemistry faculty member; training for Mars 2032 from the nursing faculty members; testing oxygen intake using a pig's lung, welding tutorials, and much more.

Night Out For Science has raised $41,000 for student scholarships since its inception in 2015.



