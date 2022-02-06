Great Falls College-MSU will host 'A Night Out For Science'

GREAT FALLS — After not being held the last two years because of COVID, “A Night Out For Science” is returning to Great Falls College-MSU.

The event raises scholarship money for students coming to the college to study science, technology, engineering, art, and math.

Dinner and drinks will be served and you’ll be able to participate in some science-related demonstrations. There will also be a silent auction.

"We feel confident that we're going to be able to hold this event safely. Other people in town are holding events, and hopefully by then we'll be on the other side of the crest, but we will continue to let science dictate the event but we're pretty confident that this is going to happen and it's going to happen in person again. We're really, really excited,” explained Scott Thompson, GFC-MSU Communications & Marketing Director.

The event will be on March 26 and reservations are required. Demonstrations start at 5 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Tickets are $75 or you can reserve a table for 6 for $450.

To register, contact Stacy Lowry at stacy.lowry@gfcmsu.edu or 406-771-4305.