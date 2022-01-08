Great Falls College prepares for new semester

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls College-MSU is preparing to welcome students back for the spring semester.

Saturday is scheduled to be orientation day with a student and faculty panel and student group networking opportunities among other things.

The college is monitoring COVID data daily.

“I wouldn’t say we’re more concerned about the Omicron (variant) than we were the others, but we’re certainly keeping our eye on it and we’re aware case numbers and transmission have gone up. We’ll certainly continue to monitor that,” said Scott Thompson, Communications and Marketing Director.

The college’s mask mandate was lifted in December, but as of Friday masks are still encouraged.

"We also ask every person who comes on to our campus to have a mask available and if you are in a situation where you feel uncomfortable you have the right to ask the person you're with to wear a mask,” Thompson said.

The spring semester begins January 10.

