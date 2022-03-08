Great Falls College student chosen as a Newman Civic Fellow

GREAT FALLS — Campus Compact, a national coalition of colleges and universities working to advance the public purposes of higher education, has named 173 student civic leaders who will make up the organization’s 2022-2023 cohort of Newman Civic Fellows.

Jensa Baumgartner, a student at Great Falls College, will join students from 38 states, Washington, D.C., and Mexico to form the cohort .

A news release from Great Falls College says that Baumgartner started at at the college in Connections 101, which assists students in becoming college or career ready. She is preparing to graduate from Great Falls College in the summer after freeing herself from addiction and domestic violence. Baumgartner has been inducted into Phi Theta Kappa, the campus honor society. She is active in jail ministry, and balances her academic and service life while caring for her blended family.

“Jensa was initially shy when coming to Great Falls College, but she quickly became a leader in assisting classmates both academically and in their personal lives,” said Dr. Stephanie Erdmann, CEO/dean of Great Falls College.

Through the fellowship, Campus Compact will provide these students with a year of learning and networking opportunities that emphasize personal, professional, and civic growth. Each year, fellows participate in numerous virtual training and networking opportunities to help provide them with the skills and connections they need to create large-scale positive change. The cornerstone of the fellowship is the Annual Convening of Fellows, which offers intensive skill-building and networking over the course of two days. The fellowship also provides fellows with pathways to apply for exclusive scholarship and post-graduate opportunities.

After graduating with an associate of science degree, Baumgartner plans to continue her studies in the University of Montana’s social work program and hopes to eventually earn a master’s degree to best enable her to help others who struggle with addiction and other problems.

“We are so proud of Jensa and all that she has accomplished at Great Falls College and can’t wait to see her continue to flourish and help make the world around her a little bit better,” Erdmann said.



