Great Falls College will host 'meet the experts' IT panel

Great Falls College's computer technology department will host a "Meet The Experts in Information Technology" panel for students and prospective students to gain a better understanding about careers in computers and information systems.

Panelists will include working professionals from companies such as Raytheon, D.A. Davidson, Brightvine, Motion Encoding, and Benefis Health System.

GFC Computer Technology Program Director Cheryl Simpson said, "The Meet the Experts in IT Panel was created because sometimes students come into our field, cybersecurity, program internetworking, and they don't really know what the job is going to look like, and I find that it's a really useful thing for them to talk to people in the industry to figure out what the job actually looks like."

The night lands during national Cybersecurity Awareness month and is part of a push by Simpson and the rest of the computer technology department to get word out about Great Falls College’s offerings in the technology field.

"Sometimes students, or young people of all ages are going to use their computer and not think about how secure it's going to be, but there's a lot of risk you can take in cybersecurity, or when you are using your computer, or using your phone, or attaching to a Wi-Fi, that can put your data at risk. We hear about cybersecurity attacks as nation-state ideas. A lot of attacks in cybersecurity are really attacking individuals, getting data off your local machine, so when you go over to open Wi-Fi, let's say Starbucks, there's a tax that can happen on your computer, or your phone at that location. Knowing what those are and being aware is the first step in protecting yourself."

Great Falls College students, middle school and high school students and those looking to change careers with an interest in computer technology should attend, Simpson said.

The panel is Wednesday, October. 19, at 5 p.m. in room B101. Enter Door 7 in the south parking lot. The event will also be livestreamed on Youtube .



