Great Falls City Commission discusses budget issues

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls City Commission held their semi-annual budget meeting on Tuesday night, checking where the city stands in terms of revenue and expenditure.

Discussing and comparing the 2023 fiscal year to the first half of the 2024 fiscal year, the City Manager feels like overall the budget is where they expected it to be.

“Things are relatively on par/target,” Greg Doyon, City Manager of Great Falls said, “There's a few funds that may necessarily not be performing, but some of that may be a timing issue.”

The underperforming funds are classified as ‘funds needing attention’, and included eight different funds: Golf Courses, Recreation, Multi-Sports, Civic Center Events, Parking, Planning and Community Development, Human Resources, and Health and Benefits.

“If there was a magic, you know, a silver bullet to take care of all of them, we would have adopted that a long time ago,” Doyon said, “But I think the key is, is being flexible and understanding the needs of your community and then understanding when you can and can't do certain types of services based on your budget situation.”

According to the City Manager, the property tax base is one of the main revenue budget drivers, which means it is a key indicator that the city with continue to monitor closely as the fiscal year continues.

“Is there enough growth to support the services that we're providing,” Doyon said, “Or are we going to need a certain capital project that's going to drive some of where we put the limited resources that we have?”

The fiscal year does not end until June 30th, but the City Commission feels that Great Falls is in a good place in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.

