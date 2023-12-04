Watch Now
Flipping the switch on Great Falls Christmas display

Posted at 1:41 PM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 15:46:30-05

On Sunday, December 3, 2023, the Great Falls Community Beautification Association flipped the switch to turn on the lights of the Christmas display at "Flag Hill." In the video above, reporter Cade Menter talks with some of the event organizers. The display can be seen along the south side of Tenth Avenue South just east of the bridge.
 

