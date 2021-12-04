Great Falls Community Food Bank gets a boost from "food for fines" event

GREAT FALLS — Municipal Court in Great Falls hosted its annual "Food For Fines" drive on Friday, December 3, 2021. The event was canceled last year due to Covid restrictions.

Allison McMaster, who is the courtroom clerk, explained, “This is great for not only yourself during the holidays, but also for the community where everything that’s donated gets donated to the local food bank, so we’re giving back to the community in that way. Last year we didn’t get to do it, so we’re hoping this year we have a good turn out."

While scarcity is a concern for some people during the holiday season, Municipal Court judge Steven Bolstad is hoping everyone has the chance to enjoy the holidays.

Bolstad said, “The whole idea was that we would bring in some food for the food bank. Also people are usually short over Christmas. This gives them the opportunity to bring in ten cans of food rather than spend money on a fine that they can spend on their family.

Defendants who were making monthly payments on fines were given the option to bring in up to 10 cans or a box of food in lieu of December’s payment. Dropping off either ten cans or a box of food waived $50 worth of city fines.

All of the donations will be given to the Great Falls Community Food Bank.

