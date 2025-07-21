As the back-to-school season approaches in August, we are seeing an increase in the price of essential school supplies. Within the city of Great Falls, parents can spend upwards of around $800 for back-to-school shopping annually.

To help alleviate these costs, some organizations such as United Way and Verizon-Cellular Plus have hosted annual fundraisers in order to outfit kids with some essential back-to-school supplies.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video:

Great Falls community rallies to help with back-to-school shopping

These events afford parents the opportunity to get their children necessary items, such as book bags and pencils, so that they may start the school year off on the right foot.

It is very likely that the inflated prices being seen around the nation are also affecting school supplies. When talking with United Way’s marketing director Kim Skornogoski, we learned that a pack of pencils a few years ago would have cost around 50 cents to a dollar. Now “it could be as high as, you know, $4 for that same box of pencils,” she said.

Fortunately, when times get tough, the community of Great Falls rallies and with each year’s fundraiser, the support grows stronger.

An estimated 300 volunteers have assisted in United Way’s yearly Back 2 School Blast events.

The same support has been seen for Verizon’s Backpack Giveaway for the past seven years in Great Falls.

Store manager Zane Bridgemon says the community “has done well to make this happen and making sure that we have plenty of backpacks to go around.”

This just goes to show that even in trying times, a helping hand will always be offered to those in need.

Registration for the Back 2 School Blast will be available until July 31st at the following locations:

ALLIANCE FOR YOUTH

3220 11th Ave. S.

Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

GREAT FALLS RESCUE MISSION

408 2nd Ave. S., East Entrance

Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

OPPORTUNITIES INC.

1123 Central Ave.

Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

The distribution event will be on Friday, August 15th at the Montana ExpoPark from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for pre-registered families, and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for walk-ins.

If you would like to contribute a donation, this year's Stuff The Bus event will be Thursday, August 7th from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Target and both Walmart locations.

As for the Verizon-Cellular Plus Backpack Giveaway, donations and $10 contributions can be given at the Verizon store located at 701 Third Street NW. The distribution event will be on Saturday August 2nd from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

