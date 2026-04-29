GREAT FALLS — Loren Schauers of Great Falls turned unimaginable tragedy into a story of resilience and hope—with the steadfast support of his wife Sabia. Their journey, marked by courage and love, has now captured the attention of viewers across the nation on the TLC series called "One Day In My Body."

“It was an accident. A crazy, terrible accident. The forklift slicing me in half,” Loren recalled on the show.

Quentin Shores talks with Loren and Sabia - watch:

Great Falls couple featured on TLC show 'One Day in My Body'

At just 18 years old, Loren endured a horrific accident while on the job, trapping him under a forklift for thirty grueling minutes. Doctors performed a rare hemicorporectomy, removing his lower half and right arm to save his life.

Ever since, Loren and Sabia have worked tirelessly to adjust to a new way of living.

Today, the couple resides in a specially adapted home, giving Loren more independence and comfort—critical for someone with such unique medical needs.

“I have damaged nerves down below that were never cauterized or blocked off or anything because I was having so many complications after the surgery itself and having hemicorporectomy. And so no surgeon ever went back in to cauterize those damaged nerves," Loren explained.

Managing pain remains an ongoing struggle, but Loren and Sabia stay uplifted—thanks in part to the online community they’ve cultivated.

Loren Schauers Loren and Sabia (November 2020)

Their journey went viral after Sabia posted a heartfelt TikTok video, originally meant just for friends and family.

“I woke up the next morning with 13 million views on it. And Loren and I were both, like, relatively private people. And so I was like, oh, he's gonna be mad,” Sabia remembered.

Instead, the couple embraced their new-found fame, building a positive presence on YouTube with hundreds of thousands of followers - and now, sharing their story on TLC’s “One Day in My Body.”

“People just kept wanting more, so, we just kept giving more and surprisingly like we had in terms of our social media community. It's very, very positive,” Sabia said.

Using their platform, Loren and Sabia advocate for disability awareness and are currently raising money for a handicap-accessible vehicle (preferably a Yukon XL) built for Montana’s unpredictable weather.

Supporters can help by emailing Loren.and.Sabia@outlook.com

And those interested can follow their journey on TLC on Wednesdays at 7PM.

Official Facebook Page: facebook.com/SabiaLorenOfficial

Loren's Official Instagram: instagram.com/loren.schauers

Sabia's Official Instagram: instagram.com/sabia.mistral

TikTok: tiktok.com/@sabia.and.loren