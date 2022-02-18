Great Falls "CrossFitter" breaks stereotype
Posted at 5:50 PM, Feb 17, 2022
GREAT FALLS — Patricia Warwick-Ford isn't your typical workout fanatic - at age 77, she's crushing the CrossFit circuit. She was inspired to get in the groove several years ago by her grand-daughter Emily Sievers, who is now one of her workout partners.
