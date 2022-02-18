Watch
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Great Falls "CrossFitter" breaks stereotype

items.[0].videoTitle
Great Falls "cross-fitter" breaks stereotype
Posted at 5:50 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 19:51:04-05

GREAT FALLS — Patricia Warwick-Ford isn't your typical workout fanatic - at age 77, she's crushing the CrossFit circuit. She was inspired to get in the groove several years ago by her grand-daughter Emily Sievers, who is now one of her workout partners.

TRENDING ARTICLES

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader