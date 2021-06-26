Great Falls crosswalks get a "makeover"

GREAT FALLS — If you have walked around downtown lately you might have noticed a few paintings below you - Kim Skornogoski of United Way of Cascade County and a team volunteers have been working to make Central Avenue just a little bit prettier.

She explained, “It's the little things like painting crosswalks or adding murals to the community. What you're doing is creating a connected downtown and a bright vibrant downtown.”

This project has been in the works for a while now and so far, these unconventional artists have painted almost all of the downtown crosswalks.

Skornogoski is thrilled with the amount of help and resources that the project has received: “As soon as people heard about what we were doing we started getting calls asking where people could help.”

And the people of Great Falls have not disappointed. Everything from the paints to the stencils have been donated.

Skornogoski has high hopes for the future as she says that she would love to be able to expand this project across Great Falls.

