Great Falls dog competing in 'America's Favorite Pet' contest

Dogs are usually considered man's best friend, and their owner's favorite pets, but soon, a Great Falls canine could be considered America's favorite pet.

Michael Leamon adopted Sadie several years ago and they haven't left each others sides since then.

"She is my whole life. She's like my daughter," Leamon said.

He entered her into a contest for America's Favorite Pet and Sadie is in the top five for voting.

"I was quite shocked to be honest. To see her still in it is surprising but just great."

The winner gets $5,000 and featured in Dogster Magazine. The website says they are partnering with PAWS, a nonprofit aimed at helping cats, dogs, and other animal thrive, whether it's in a home or their natural habitat.

Votes can be made once a day or you can buy more votes, then a percentage of the funds is donated back to PAWS.

Sadie is also a rescue pet and Leamon knows he wouldn't have any other dog with him: "I don't know how we were brought together, maybe just sheer luck. She was the only dog I looked at that day at the shelter. I knew she was the one. Knowing she's a rescue and doing this well is just great."

The grand prize winner will be announced on March 31. For more on the contest, you can visit https://americasfavpet.com

The contest website states: "The Competition is operated as part of a fundraising campaign (“Campaign”) for DTCare, a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization. Donations raised from PAWS Votes cast during this Competition go directly to DTCare, which will subsequently grant the donations, minus Competition fees (29.5%) and variable costs (including payment processing fees, operating and prize costs, etc., not to exceed 20.5%), which shall include a nominal percentage (1%) retained by DTCare, to the Designated Grantee listed below. DTCare retains exclusive custody and control over all funds raised during the Competition."



