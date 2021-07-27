Watch
Great Falls dog park will be closed for several hours on Wednesday

David Sherman - MTN
Posted at 7:36 AM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 09:41:31-04

GREAT FALLS — The Pacific Steel & Recycling Trailside Dog Park will be closed Wednesday, July 28, from 6 a.m. until noon for turf maintenance.

The Great Falls Park & Recreation Department says the closure is necessary for a "weed and feed application."

The Park will re-open at noon.

The park opened in July 2009, and features two large fenced areas - one for larger dogs, and one for smaller dogs.

It is located at 800 River Drive North.

For questions regarding the maintenance project, call the Parks Manager at 406-771-1265.

