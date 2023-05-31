Why is the Great Falls dog park closed - and for how long?

The Pacific Steel & Recycling Trailside Dog Park in Great Falls will close for several weeks beginning on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, for maintenance and turf repair.

During the closure, the park will be fertilized, overseeded, and irrigated. The weeks-long closure is done every year in order to maintain the grounds.

Jay Rowton, a foreman with the Great Falls Park & Recreation Department, explained, "We shut the dog park down once a year. We reseed, it takes 21 days to germinate. we fix any areas where the dogs have dug up and try to put new sod in there, and and just basically get it back up to snuff. It's tough to keep a dog park green, but we keep fertilizer and we take care of it. I think it looks pretty good for some ones I've seen around the state."

It will take about four weeks for the turf to rejuvenate and recover.; the park is tentatively set to reopen on Monday, June 25.

The park opened in July 2009, and features two large fenced areas - one for larger dogs, and one for smaller dogs. It is located at 800 River Drive North.

For questions regarding the maintenance project, call the Park & Recreation Department at 406-771-1265.

