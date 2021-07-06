Watch
Great Falls dog park re-opens after maintenance

David Sherman - MTN
Posted at 9:09 AM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 11:11:35-04

GREAT FALLS — The Pacific Steel & Recycling Trailside Dog Park re-opened several days ago after being closed for maintenance for about a month.

The park was fertilized, overseeded, and irrigated, and some landscape repair was completed.

The park opened in July 2009, and features two large fenced areas - one for larger dogs, and one for smaller dogs. It is located at 800 River Drive North.

City parks manager Lonnie Dalke explained in a news release, “The park closure is a short-term inconvenience with a long-term benefit. We have to remember to look at the big picture and take care of our community amenities, like the dog park. Regular maintenance and repairs like these benefit all of us, including our pets.”

