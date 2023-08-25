Watch Now
Great Falls dog park will close for several days

Posted at 11:00 AM, Aug 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-25 14:39:21-04

The Pacific Steel & Recycling Trailside Dog Park in Great Falls will be closed for several days next week.

The closure will enable Park & Recreation staff to perform maintenance and repairs.

The closure will begin on Tuesday, August 29, and is tentatively set to reopen on Thursday, August 31.

The park opened in July 2009, and features two large fenced areas - one for larger dogs, and one for smaller dogs.

It also has a covered pavillion with picnic tables between the two areas.

It is located at 800 River Drive North.

For questions regarding the closure, call the Park & Recreation Department at 406-771-1265.

