Great Falls teen works to revitalize St. Thomas Child & Family Center

GREAT FALLS — An Eagle Scout candidate brought new life to the St. Thomas Child and Family Center, restoring disused benches and picnic tables for children and families to enjoy.

High school junior Austin Parris, who is pursuing the renowned Eagle Scout title, took on the project after learning that St. Thomas needed assistance fixing its outside chairs.

Great Falls Eagle Scout revitalizes St. Thomas Child & Family Center

"My Eagle Scout project is for St. Thomas Child and Family Center. They had some pretty worn-out benches. These two yellow ones over here, and then they have some broken ones over in the back,” " Parris explained.

Carrie Doty, the center's director, says the timing couldn't have been better. "They needed sanding. They needed rebuilt, definitely fresh coats of paint. And he just—he did a beautiful job, and we’re so grateful, ," she said.

Becoming an Eagle Scout is a significant accomplishment. Less than 8% of Scouts nationwide earn the rank, which involves leadership, service, and a capstone community project. St. Thomas, which has previously worked with Scouts, was linked with Parris after contacting the Scout office for assistance.

"I went down to the Scout office and asked if there was an Eagle Scout looking for a project, and we found Austin, and he very graciously came up and started working on our picnic tables," Doty told me.

On weekends and evenings, Parris used his woodworking abilities to sand, repair, and paint the seats and tables.

His dedication not only garnered the staff's appreciation, but also provided joy to the youngsters, who couldn't wait to utilize the polished tables.

"The kids were excited and they couldn't wait to get on the picnic tables. So, when he was finally done, it was a great day at St. Thomas when they were done and ready to use," Doty said.

Parris says his scouting experience has helped determine his future aspirations. "I always wanted to be in scouts. I just really liked being outdoors and having fun, " he added, indicating that he intends to one day serve in the military.