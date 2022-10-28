Great Falls Early Learning Family Center earns Special Olympics recognition

GREAT FALLS — Special Olympics International has declared the Great Falls Early Learning Family Center as one of three official Special Olympics national banner Unified Champion Schools in Montana.

Statewide leadership, the staff, and students have demonstrated their commitment to inclusion. Staff were surprised with the award Friday morning to be recognized for the work they do each day with young students.

Collette Getten has been the principal since they opened in 2010 and is honored her staff has been noticed for the impact they have on kids’ lives.

“It's really, really exciting. You know, we do this work day in and day out and we love what we do and we cheer each other on,” Getten said. “But it's kind of fun to think that they're being cheered on from a different level, too.

She added, "I just think that as educators at the heart of what we do every day is the idea that all kids belong. And so every single day we make sure that children get the opportunity to experience fun and play and success.”

A news release states: "These school communities have shown impressive determination and are helping Special Olympics move towards their collective goal of creating a truly ‘Unified Generation’ of young people who embrace differences and lead social change. They are literally redefining the future as they make our communities more inclusive of people with intellectual disabilities, and in doing so, making the world a more accepting place for all."

Carroll College and Capital High School in Helena also received the award.



