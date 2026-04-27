Great Falls educators recognized during National Apprenticeship Week

GREAT FALLS — As part of National Apprenticeship Week, Governor Greg Gianforte visited Great Falls to highlight how apprenticeship programs are expanding into new industries… including early childhood education.

During the visit, two lead teachers, Lanelle Thurston and Brooke Meddock, were recognized for completing their apprenticeship certifications, marking a milestone not only for those recognized but for a program state leaders say could play a key role in addressing Montana’s workforce needs.

Madison Collier reports - watch the video here:

Great Falls educators recognized during 2026 National Apprenticeship Week

While apprenticeships are often associated with fields like construction or mechanics, state leaders say the model is increasingly being used in industries facing workforce shortages, such as childcare and education.

“Play 'n' Learn Academy has been using it to build their workforce, create better careers, and expand childcare capacity here in Great Falls,” Gianforte said during the visit.

Through the program, employees are able to earn a paycheck while gaining hands-on experience and working toward professional credentials, something Montana Department of Labor & Industry Commissioner Sarah Swanson says is key to long-term workforce development.

“They’re paid a living wage while they continue to master that skill and earn that credential,” Swanson said.

The focus on childcare comes as data shows ongoing challenges in access and affordability.

According to the 2026 Great Falls Childcare Feasibility Study, published by Camoin Associates in February 2026, access to reliable childcare continues to impact workforce participation, household stability, and economic growth in the community.

The study found that demand for childcare remains steady, with an estimated unmet need ranging from roughly 500 to more than 800 newborn to Preschool aged children in Great Falls alone.

At the same time, providers say the issue isn’t just space, it’s staffing.

Even when facilities have licensed capacity, workforce shortages can limit how many children they are actually able to serve, creating gaps for families seeking care.

For providers like Play 'n' Learn Academy, apprenticeship programs are helping address one of the industry’s biggest challenges: retention.

“We are fortunate to have a governor come and celebrate two of our employees that received their certificate through the apprenticeship program,” said Play 'n' Learn Academy owner and director Reagan Breeden.

Breeden says the program gives employees a clear pathway to grow within the field, transforming what is often seen as a short-term job into a long-term career.

“Retention is a really hard area in early childcare,” she added.

That career-building aspect is something state leaders say is critical as demand continues to grow.

“Childcare is truly the workforce behind the workforce,” Gianforte explained.

State leaders say expanding apprenticeship programs will be key to meeting Montana’s workforce demands across industries… from healthcare and construction to education.

According to an annual report released by the Department of Labor and Industry, in 2025, more than 3,400 apprentices are training across 65 in-demand occupations statewide, with participation continuing to grow.

See national statistics from the U.S. Department of Labor: here

With childcare needs expected to remain steady, and workforce shortages persisting, officials say programs like this could help bridge the gap.

By allowing workers to earn while they learn, leaders say apprenticeships are not only filling jobs, but building a more stable, long-term workforce for Montana’s future.

