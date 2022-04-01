Great Falls Emergency Services is trying to fill its community paramedic position

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Emergency Services is trying to hire a full-time community paramedic. The position helps the organization serve parts of the community that might otherwise not get served.

The GFES community paramedic program has been a big help since it began several years ago, and is expected to continue to be a big part of healthcare in the future. That's why the organization is trying to fill the community paramedic position as soon as possible.

"Community paramedicine is in many ways a big part of the future of EMS,” said Justin Grohs, GFES manager.

Grohs said the organization currently only has part-time community paramedics because the previous full-timer moved on.

That makes doing some of the community paramedic work, such as meeting with frequent 911 callers, difficult.

"One contribution a community paramedic can make is to visit with that person (and) see what it is they really need, which is likely going to be some health care concerns but could also be pyscho-social needs, housing needs, perhaps food needs, and come up with a plan,” Grohs explained.

The community paramedic will also be a big help with GFES's recently re-initiated effort to help veterans at the Grace Home Veteran's Center in Great Falls.

"We're doing an outreach at that facility once every two weeks to again help ensure they have access to organized health care. With that particular project, of course, we're working very closely with the VA,” said Grohs.

The agency said in a Facebook post : "State licensure as an EMT, Paramedic, or RN is required, with supplemental CIH training provided by GFES. Focus of the position is outreach to populations with low access to healthcare, suicide prevention, high-utilizers (911), support of US Veteran population, and data management."

The hours will initially be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but Grohs said the position does have a lot of flexibility, including the ability to do some work from home.

For more information or to apply, call GFES at 406-453-5300.



TRENDING ARTICLES

