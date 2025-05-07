GREAT FALLS — National EMS Week is right around the corner, and Great Falls Emergency Services is celebrating by welcoming the public into their brand-new garage facility.

WATCH:

Great Falls Emergency Services will host an open house

The open house will be on Monday, May 19, from 1 to 4 p.m. at 514 Ninth Avenue South.

It’s an opportunity for community members to learn more about what it takes to be an EMT and to recognize the vital work done by paramedics and emergency responders.

“National EMS Week is a time to recognize our emergency medical responders and all they do for the community,” said Justin Grohs, General Manager of Great Falls EMS. “It’s also for the public to become better educated about what paramedics actually do.”

Attendees will get a behind-the-scenes look at the new garage facility, step inside an ambulance, and ask questions about training and life as an EMT. And yes, there will be cake.

“I heard a rumor we’re going to have some cake and other refreshments,” Grohs said with a smile. “So we’d love for folks to stop by.”