Great Falls Exchange Club hosts luncheon to thank first responders

GREAT FALLS — With this weekend being the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, people across the country are taking time to recognize the work of first responders and what they mean to their communities.

Exchange Club hosts luncheon to thank first responders in Great Falls

The Great Falls Exchange Club is just one example of that, as they hosted their first luncheon in memory of the people we lost 20 years ago to say thank you to first responders for what they do, and first responders had thanks to give as well.

McKenzie Lyons has been with GFPD for about a year and says she is impressed with how the community has been and how giving they are.

“It’s pretty incredible. I never cease to be amazed at the support from our community and just the entire community that loves our first responders, fire, police, veterans, the military, etc. And you know I don’t think we’ve ever forgotten the sacrifice that the women and men made 20 years ago and just to have that relived and supported is incredible,” Lyons said.

The police department and other first responders are grateful for community members and organizations coming together to support them during a time that means a lot to everyone.

GFPD Sergeant Katie Cunningham says events like this mean a lot to her and other first responders because it shows people are keeping the memory alive and that it matters to them.

“It’s always really nice to have community support and especially from nonprofits like the Exchange Club. Just so many people gave their lives on 9/11 and I think it’s a big part of history not to forget the things that happened. And the people like the Exchange Club who keep that memory alive and keep it alive in our community are really important to us,” Cunningham said.

The Exchange Club says they are proud to be able to serve first responders like this and hope to have more events in the future to say their thanks to people that work on the front lines.