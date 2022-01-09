Great Falls fans enjoy FCS championship game, despite MSU loss

GREAT FALLS — The MSU Bobcats wrapped up their season on season on Saturday, and even though their season was full of magic and triumph, they fell short in the national championship to one of the greatest FCS dynasties of all time, as North Dakota State University captured their ninth title since 2011, beating the Bobcats 38-10.

Dynasty aside, there is still plenty to celebrate. The Bobcats made the championship game for the first time since 1984, and they seem to have found their starting quarterback moving forward in Butte native Tommy Mellott, who was injured early in the championship game.

Fans have been cheering on “Touchdown Tommy” and the rest of the team all season, and they still celebrate this year’s team for what they did.

Some Bobcat fans were able to make the trip to Frisco, Texas, but there were also many fans back home. Whether it was due to a delayed flight or something else, plenty of people watched the game from home, and that’s just as good for them.

Eric Peterson of Great Falls is a long-time Bobcats fan and spent the day with around 40 people at a hotel, all of them, cheering for MSU.

“We’re all proud they got this far. It was fun watching them over the season,” Peterson said. “We didn’t like the Cat-Griz game, but they really developed well, of course with Tommy and how outstanding he is. It was a good opportunity to get together and support our team.”

Another fan from Great Falls is Brian Bourne. Not only is he a fan, he was in school at Bozeman in 1984, the last time they won the championship.

“I got a huge opportunity to watch them win that semifinal game at home to go to the title,” Bourne said. “We had to listen to the final on the radio because they didn’t televise it in Montana in 84. As a student there, and then for them to go back there, I wanted them to win. I’m just proud of them for getting there and I’ll always be a Bobcat.”