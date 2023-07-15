People are evacuating the Farmers' Market in downtown Great Falls due to a possible threat. Initial reports beginning at about 11:10 a.m. indicated that a person is screaming that he is going to shoot people.

Great Falls Farmers' Market evacuated due to potential threat

A person at the scene told KRTV: "Some guy on a balcony just yelled down, threatening to shoot everyone."

Police officers have entered the building to find the person.

At this point, there is no indication as to whether the person is actually armed, and there are no reports of shots fired or any injuries.

We have reporters in the area and will keep you updated.



