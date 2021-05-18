Great Falls Farmers' Market gearing up for summer season

GREAT FALLS — Spots for the first farmers market in Great Falls since the start of the pandemic are filling up quickly. Applications for the season started being accepted May 1 and the deadline for the first market on June 5 was May 15.

Farmers Market Manager Michele Wynn said 110 applications had been submitted as of May 17, with 95 of those for the first market.

As of May 17, 28 new vendors had applied to be part of the 2021 market.

Because of COVID, there will only be 106 spots available for the first market. The rest of the season will depend on how that first weekend goes.

"We're definitely making sure every single new vendor is going to have an opportunity at least in June to vend at least once if not more,” Wynn said.

Applications will be accepted throughout the season. Once any vendor who’s had a spot in the past and wants one for the 2021 season gets one, the remaining spots will be filled with new vendors on a rotating basis starting in the order in which they submitted their application.

The Farmers' Market is on Saturdays throughout June, July, August, and September, from 7:45 a.m. until noon, near the Civic Center in downtown Great Falls.